England women's player ratings vs Spain: An historic low! Lionesses suffer heaviest defeat of Sarina Wiegman's tenure to lose pole position in hunt for automatic World Cup qualification

Coming into the match with a perfect record in qualifying, which included a 1-0 win over Spain at Wembley in April, England didn't start badly. La Roja had a decent early chance that forced Hannah Hampton into action, when Putellas' lovely cross was met by Edna Imade, but Keira Walsh also went close at the other end when her effort from the edge of the box flew narrowly over Cata Coll's crossbar. It was when Guijarro broke the deadlock, though, that things changed.

Cleverly nutmegging Georgia Stanway before driving into the acres of space left in England's midfield, Guijarro had plenty of time to pick her spot as she beat Hampton from range, with the aid of a deflection. From there, the Lionesses looked sloppy and disorganised, with Spain carving them open at will, only to let their opponents off the hook with a poor final ball on several occasions. England didn't take advantage of that good fortune, though, and poor positioning from Alex Greenwood, to play Putellas onside, was followed up by some surprisingly unconvincing goalkeeping from Hampton, who got a strong hand to the Spain midfielder's shot only for it to fly into her net anyway, as the hosts doubled their lead.

It was a vital goal for the world champions, eliminating the possibility of England beating them on a head-to-head tiebreaker, if it came to that, because the Lionesses only scored once in the win at Wembley. But while that meant Wiegman's side could let loose and go for it in the second half, with it no longer mattering how many goals they lost by, Spain never let that play out. It was the visitors who remained under constant pressure and, before the hour, it was 3-0, as heroic defending from Lucy Bronze was undone by indecision by Greenwood as Putellas added her second.

There was still time for it to get worse, with Pina off the bench to add a fourth for La Roja, making this the heaviest defeat for the Lionesses in the Wiegman era by some margin. England had never lost by more than two goals under the Dutchwoman, who took over in September 2021, with this representing the biggest defeat for the team in an incredible 17 years, since Germany were 6-2 winners in the European Championship final in 2009. Most significantly, it means the runners-up from the 2023 Women's World Cup will likely need to navigate play-offs in order to qualify for the 2027 edition, unless something completely unexpected happens when Iceland host Spain on Tuesday night.

GOAL rates England's players from Estadi Municipal de Son Moix...