Manchester City FC
Beth Mead signs for Man City! England star pens three-year deal with new Women's Super League champions to reunite with partner Vivianne Miedema after Arsenal exit
Official: Beth Mead signs for Manchester City
Mead's move to City has been rumoured for some time, with the Athletic reporting in late April that the club was pursuing deals for both the England winger and Katie McCabe, her Arsenal team-mate at the time. The newly-crowned WSL champions, and winners of this year's FA Cup, would fall short in their chase for the latter, with the Ireland captain signing for London rivals Chelsea earlier this month instead. However, the move for Mead has got over the line, with it confirmed by the club on Friday.
- Manchester City FC
Mead explains why Man City move 'suits' her
Speaking about her move to Manchester, Mead said: "I’m very proud to be here. Obviously, City had an amazing season last year and I am excited to start a new chapter here. I think the way City plays suits me really well, and I feel like it can get something extra out of my game. Speaking to the manager, I think it was a place where I think I can really fit into, help and bring a different dynamic to the team, so it was a no-brainer for me."
Therese Sjogran, City's director of football, added: "Beth’s achievements in the game speak for themselves, so we’re delighted to bring her to the club. Winning the double last season was a special chapter in our history, but it’s one we want to build on in the coming seasons. Signing a player of Beth’s quality and calibre can only help that happen. She’s shown what it takes to consistently perform on the kind of big stages we want to regularly be competing at, so she’ll be a brilliant addition to our already impressive squad of players."
How does Mead fit into a well-stocked Man City squad?
City's squad is well-stocked in the wide areas, with all of Lauren Hemp, Aoba Fujino, Iman Beney, Kerolin and Mary Fowler already at the club, making the signing of Mead a slight eyebrow-raiser to some degree. However, City will be returning to the Champions League this coming season, making increased depth a necessity if the club also wants to remain competitive for silverware on a domestic front.
Throw Mead's addition into the mix with Beney's ability to play right-back, and the fact that Fowler, Kerolin and Fujino are all capable of playing in the No.10 role, and head coach Andree Jeglertz has plenty of flexibility in his team selection heading into the new campaign.
City had an excellent record with injuries last season, with the consistent availability of players like Miedema and Khadija Shaw, who just signed a new contract despite interest from Chelsea, playing a key role in their WSL and FA Cup-winning campaign. While the club will hope that can continue into next year, it is made trickier with the demands of European football. Having this depth and the ability to rotate, though, will help.
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How will Arsenal replace Mead?
Arsenal bid farewell to plenty of players at the end of the season, with Mead and McCabe among six first-team stars to depart. While the club did announce a new deal for out-of-contract winger Caitlin Foord on Thursday, they are yet to replenish the squad after such a significant number of exits.
The Gunners are being linked with plenty of players, though. England midfielder Georgia Stanway has been reportedly set for a move to north London for months now, as has Spain international Ona Batlle. Both have just left Bayern Munich and Barcelona, respectively, after their contracts expired.
Selina Cerci, who scored 32 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim, is another who could be joining Arsenal on a free transfer, alongside Geraldine Reuteler. The Switzerland international was being pursued by the Gunners last summer, after a stand-out European Championships, but a deal couldn't be done. She has just left Eintracht Frankfurt on a free, though, paving the way for the move.
Lisa Baum, the talented 19-year-old at RB Leipzig, is another name being linked with Renee Slegers' side. A talented and creative winger, her arrival would help fill the void left by Mead.