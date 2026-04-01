Goal.com
Live
FBL-FRIENDLY-MAR-PARAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

FIFA Rankings: Morocco maintain top 10 status as France leapfrog Spain following Egypt stalemate

Morocco vs Paraguay
Morocco
Paraguay
Friendlies
Spain vs Egypt
Spain
Egypt
Serbia vs Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Saudi Arabia
Algeria vs Uruguay
Algeria
Uruguay
Canada vs Tunisia
Canada
Tunisia
Iraq vs Bolivia
Iraq
Bolivia
World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation
Morocco
Paraguay
Spain
Egypt
Serbia
Saudi Arabia
Algeria
Uruguay
Canada
Tunisia
Iraq
Bolivia

Morocco maintains its global standing... and Tunisia makes a significant leap

FIFA released its official update to the world rankings on Wednesday, with a significant change at the top following the results of the international break last March.

France moved to the top of the world rankings after impressing in their last two friendlies, defeating both Brazil and Colombia.

In contrast, Spain slipped to second place after a goalless draw at home against Egypt on Tuesday evening, in a regrettable match marred by racist abuse directed at the Pharaohs.

Argentina dropped one place to third, whilst England retained fourth place, followed by Portugal, who moved up one place, whilst Brazil slipped to sixth.

The Netherlands took seventh place, whilst Morocco retained its eighth-place position – the only Arab and African team in the top ten of the FIFA rankings – followed by Belgium and then Germany.

Read also: Checkmate... Game over: Salah falls into the trap of the grand deception


Scandal ahead of the 2030 World Cup: Shame haunts Spain and global condemnation following the Egypt match disaster

And despite the huge shock of missing out on World Cup qualification for the third time in a row, the Italian national team moved up one place to 12th.

  • Morocco in their usual leading position... with Egypt and Tunisia making progress

    The "Atlas Lions" capitalised on their first victory under new manager Mohamed Wahbi against Paraguay, following a previous draw with Ecuador, to top the rankings for African and Arab teams.

    The closest African team in the rankings after Morocco is Senegal, which dropped two places to 14th.

    Algeria sits in second place behind Morocco, with Les Verts remaining in 28th place, followed by Egypt, who moved up two places to 29th, and then Tunisia, who climbed three places to 44th.

    Read also: Official uproar... Catalan police launch investigation into insult against Egypt national team


    Read also: The cost of the international break... Is Barcelona paying a heavy price?

    Read also: Arab referee to officiate African summit between Royal Army and Renaissance Berkane

    Qatar moved up one place to 55th, followed by Iraq, who secured their World Cup qualification and moved up one place to 57th.

    The Saudi Arabian national team remained in 61st place, whilst Jordan moved up one place to 63rd, the UAE to 68th, Oman, which dropped one place to 79th, Syria to 84th, Bahrain, which dropped one place to 91st, and Palestine to 95th.

    • Advertisement

  • An ancient curse threatens France

    For its part, the Spanish newspaper *Marca* commented on today’s rankings, stating: “The Spanish national team lost its lead in the FIFA rankings following a 0–0 draw with Egypt at the RCD Espanyol stadium.”

    It continued: “This draw, coupled with France’s impressive run of victories during the March 2026 international window, has reshaped the landscape of world football.”

    Read also: After reaching the World Cup... Iraqi Prime Minister makes a promise to the Lions of Mesopotamia

    Read also: Hassan Shehata: Salah is good enough for Real Madrid and Barcelona... and we will compete in the World Cup without any inferiority complex

    Read also: Because of Messi and Salah... US League Commissioner mocks Ibrahim Hassan 

    She continued: “Before the final World Cup squad was announced, Luis de la Fuente’s side failed to overcome Egypt’s strong defence in a friendly match, which saw goalkeeper Juan García make his debut between the posts for La Roja.”

    Regarding France’s rise to the top of the rankings, she highlighted an old curse that has yet to be broken, saying: “This negative result highlights a striking fact: no team that topped the world rankings before the World Cup has ever won the title.”

    She concluded: “Falling back to second place could ease the pressure on the Spanish team ahead of the World Cup scheduled for June. Meanwhile, Morocco remains the only African team in the top ten.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting