Drama at Liverpool FC: Hugo Ekitike suffers a horror injury

Ekitike attempted to run onto a ball played forward by Dominik Szoboszlai, took a single step, slipped slightly and immediately went to the ground. He then clutched his heel and shook his head repeatedly while receiving treatment.

As medical staff rushed on, opposing players Achraf Hakimi and Willian Pacho offered support, holding the striker’s hands.

Mohamed Salah replaced him after half an hour, and the forward is now likely to miss significant time with Liverpool as well as France’s World Cup campaign.