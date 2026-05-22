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'Don't ask the reasons' - Pep Guardiola confirms he's leaving Man City but legendary coach will take on new role with club owners
Pep's exit confirmed
Guardiola has officially announced his departure from City, ending a 10-year reign that fundamentally altered the fabric of English football. Since arriving in July 2016, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has guided the club to an unprecedented era of success, clinching 20 major trophies and establishing himself as the most decorated coach in the club’s history. His final game will be against Aston Villa on Sunday, marking his 593rd match in charge.
Reflecting on his decision, Guardiola offered an emotional farewell to the supporters, stating: “When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun'.
"And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."
Guardiola reflects on his connection with Manchester
The Spaniard claimed that the influence of Manchester on him and his teams is huge. Guardiola also thanked the club and supporters for helping him through difficult personal moments, including the death of his mother during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"This is a city built from work. From graft," he admitted. "You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too.
“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way. Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too."
He added: "Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], you were there too. So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me. Love you all."
A defining managerial era comes to an end
Guardiola leaves as the longest-serving manager in the club's history and one of the most influential coaches English football has seen. His 2017-18 ‘Centurions’ side became the first Premier League team to reach 100 points in a single season.
Although he is leaving the dugout, Guardiola will remain involved with the City Football Group as a Global Ambassador. His new role will include technical advice and strategic work across the wider organisation.
- AFP
City prepare for life after Guardiola
City must now prepare for the first managerial transition the club has faced in a decade. Enzo Maresca has been reported as the man they have chosen to succeed Guardiola. Maresca left Chelsea earlier this year after informing the club he had held talks with City.
While Guardiola will remain connected to the City Football Group, attention will quickly turn to how the club maintain their dominance domestically and pursue further success in Europe after the departure of one of the game’s greatest managers.