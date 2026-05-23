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'Disgraceful!' - Harry Maguire's mum & wife lead outpouring of family's outrage at Thomas Tuchel's decision to snub Man Utd defender from England's World Cup squad
Family slams 'disgraceful' Tuchel call
The fallout from Tuchel's World Cup squad announcement has turned personal, with Maguire's family leading a vocal rebellion against the England boss. The 33-year-old was a shock exclusion alongside fellow heavyweights like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, prompting an immediate and fierce reaction from his closest relatives who labeled the decision a "disgrace."
Maguire’s wife, Fern, expressed her heartbreak on social media, writing: "Beyond devastated for you. There was nothing else you could have possibly done to prove your worth. I don’t need to tell you how admired you are, just a shame you were up against a single opinion." The sentiment was echoed by the defender's mother, Zoe, who stated: "Absolutely disgusted. You couldn’t have done any more. Hold your head high... Disgraceful."
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Red Devils star 'shocked and gutted'
Despite making 24 appearances for Manchester United this season and returning to the fold during the March international break, Maguire's hopes of a North American campaign were brutally dashed. The defender had been confident that his recent form at Old Trafford would be enough to secure a plane ticket, but he now finds himself surplus to requirements.
In a raw personal statement, Maguire said: "I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players, all the best this summer." His siblings also joined the fray, with brother Laurence calling the situation a "shambles" and Joe describing it as "the worst decision I’ve ever seen in my life."
Keane enters the fray
United legend Roy Keane threw his weight behind the veteran defender. Keane questioned Tuchel's logic in dropping a player who has consistently performed on the big stage for his country. The pundit offered a staunch defence of the centre-back's record, suggesting the manager had made a grave error in judgement.
“What on earth is Thomas Tuchel thinking here? It’s an absolute joke. It’s a circus, it really is,” Keane fumed. “You’re talking about Harry Maguire. A proper, old-school defender who has gone into the trenches and delivered for England year after year.”
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Tuchel defends ruthless cull
The England manager remained calm despite the storm of criticism brewing from the Maguire camp. Tuchel admitted he was "surprised" to see the defender's public statement so soon after their private discussion.
Explaining his rationale, Tuchel said: "The decision is we stuck with the central defenders who carried us through the autumn. I was surprised to read Maguire’s statement. We had a private conversation and he had the chance to express his feelings." With the Three Lions set to face Croatia on June 17, remains to be seen if Tuchel's ruthless call will lead to World Cup glory or an early flight home from the United States.