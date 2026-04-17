Julian Nagelsmann stands on the pitch of his home club, FC Issing, holding his old player’s licence with a smile. The licence is still valid, so the national team coach quips, “I could play this weekend.” FCI will still be without Nagelsmann when they face SG Lechsee in Sunday’s Kreisklasse 4 Zugspitze match: “My muscles might cause a few problems,” he admits, before shifting the conversation to the players who are ready to step onto the pitch—not for Issing, but for Germany at the World Cup.
Translated by
Deniz Undav capitalises on Lena’s “assist”: Julian Nagelsmann ends the World Cup debate once and for all
With less than four weeks to go before he names his squad on 12 May, Nagelsmann has again laid out in detail who is likely to help the DFB side chase a fifth star in the USA, Mexico and Canada—and who is not. The first group retains the “magical” Jamal Musiala and, on his wife Lena’s recommendation, the impact substitute Deniz Undav. The second contains Manuel Neuer.
“Manu,” Nagelsmann emphasises in the FCI clubhouse, gazing at the World Cup trophy on the mantelpiece opposite him, “is still an exceptionally good goalkeeper. He’s always keen to save shots and throw himself into the mud.” Contrary to rumours, he insists he has “a great rapport” with the Bayern captain, but reiterates, “Nothing has changed”: Neuer has “stepped down”, so “there’s no point discussing it further”.
- Getty Images
National coach Nagelsmann has a counterbalance in 'his' Lena
Appearing on MagentaTV’s talk show “Bestbesetzung” feels like a home game for Julian Nagelsmann. Before taking his seat in the clubhouse’s turquoise armchair, he drove past his childhood home and noted that many friends still live in the village, where people treat him normally. “Here I can still be the old Julian,” he said, “and it feels great.”Yet presenter Johannes B. Kerner reminds him that, come summer, Nagelsmann will be “responsible” for the nation’s mood.
So how will he tackle his “childhood dream” of the World Cup? With “extreme anticipation”, a dash of superstition—even though he knows it’s “nonsense”—and with “his” Lena as his brutally honest adviser. His wife is “thankfully very honest with me”, he says; after mistakes or unfortunate remarks, such as recently with Undav, “I get an earful, which is a good thing”.
He has since had a heart-to-heart with Undav, who can now plan for the tournament with certainty. The coach adds that even a super-sub’s role may “change a bit; that applies to everyone, including Deniz.” That goes for a top star like Musiala as well: he will travel, provided he is fit, Nagelsmann confirms.
- Getty
Nagelsmann is counting on Pascal Groß and Waldemar Anton, referring to them as “the glue” and “the coach”.
Munich’s young star Lennart Karl, whom Nagelsmann has praised for his “fantastic development”, can also look forward to the future as “a fantastic player”. Alongside established stars such as captain Joshua Kimmich and Florian Wirtz, several players accept their substitute roles without complaint. Like Pascal Groß, who “thinks like a coach”. The same applies to Waldemar Anton, who acts as “a glue for a wide variety of cultures”.
At the World Cup, Nagelsmann notes, “we’ll be together for eight to nine weeks at best – so we need to get on well personally”. He already has “most of” his World Cup squad in mind.
His overarching goal, he stresses, remains unchanged: “Every team at the World Cup should want to become world champions.”