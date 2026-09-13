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'I don't decide' - Hansi Flick reveals who chooses Barcelona penalty takers as Lamine Yamal shines against Levante
Unexpected spot-kick choice
Barcelona maintained their flawless domestic run with an entertaining 4-2 win against Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València, where a surprise penalty decision captured widespread attention.
After Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Yamal doubled the advantage, the Catalan side earned a spot-kick early in the second half. Many anticipated that Raphinha would assume responsibility, yet Yamal stepped up instead to convert coolly. The unexpected switch from 12 yards immediately sparked intense discussion among supporters and reporters in attendance.
- AFP
Flick clarifies penalty hierarchy
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Flick was asked to clarify the exact hierarchy regarding penalties at the club. The German manager revealed that the decision does not rest entirely on his shoulders, explaining the collective process that governs such moments on the pitch. Flick stated: "I don't decide who takes the penalty; the staff decides. Whoever feels ready to take it, does it." This collective empowerment highlights the mutual trust shared between the technical team and the players during high-pressure match scenarios.
Matching historic Messi record
The successful penalty marked a monumental milestone for Yamal, who completed his third consecutive brace in La Liga. In doing so, he became only the second Barcelona player in the 21st century to register three braces in the opening five league matches of a season, matching a legendary feat achieved by Messi during the 2012/13 campaign.
Yamal now sits on six domestic goals this term, sharing the top spot in the scoring charts with Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Camello, while helping Barcelona reach 20 league goals in just five games.
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What next for Barcelona?
Having withstood a late fightback before Karim Adeyemi sealed the victory in stoppage time, Barcelona remain perched at the top of the table with 15 points from five matches. Flick's side will look to maintain their flawless domestic momentum when they host Racing on Wednesday night, before travelling for a demanding clash against Sevilla on Saturday.
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