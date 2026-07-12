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Cristiano Ronaldo promised ‘fun’ & trophy challenges as ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou explains why he has taken over at Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr
A new challenge in Riyadh
Postecoglou has expressed his excitement at taking the reins at Al-Nassr, citing his career-long desire to test himself in new environments as the primary driver behind his move to the Middle East. After signing a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based giants, the 60-year-old manager was preferred over other high-level candidates such as Roberto Martinez to lead the club’s next chapter.
“I think the most important thing for me is during my whole career, I've enjoyed taking on new challenges, new competitions, working with different people and growing from that. So, it's another opportunity for me to test myself in a new environment and new country with a new team,” Postecoglou told the club's media.
He noted that while he has taken over struggling clubs in the past, he is now relishing the opportunity to maintain the momentum of a successful side.
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Managing the Ronaldo factor and league growth
One of the most significant aspects of Postecoglou's new role is working with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo. The Australian is keen to bring an entertaining brand of football to Al-Awwal Park while navigating a league that has seen a massive influx of talent and competitive depth over the last two years.
He added: “I have a lot of ambition too, so I'm glad the club has - that's why I'm here. I've worked a lot through Asia and come from this part of the world. And even when I was in Europe, I always said to people that all the success I've had has been harder; just because it is in Asia doesn't mean it's easy. I know how difficult it is every competition, the challenges. You look at the Saudi league and how much it's grown in the last few years and now there's four, five, six clubs that all are very, very competitive and want to win. Champions League Elite is very, very challenging.”
Building on Jorge Jesus' success
Postecoglou arrives at a club that is currently at the summit of Saudi football following their first league title in seven years. He was quick to praise his predecessor, Jesus, but insisted that his focus is on pushing the club even further during the 2026-27 campaign.
“Mr. Jesus did an outstanding job last year to win the championship and now the club is ready to go to the next level, and that's why I'm here. Every year is new. I've had a lot of success in my career, but every new year I start with the same thought in my head: I want this year to be the best ever.”
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Reputation for winning trophies
Addressing his reputation for delivering silverware, Postecoglou clarified past comments regarding his success in his second seasons at clubs. He pointed to his immediate impact at Celtic to prove that his desire to win is not limited to a specific timeframe, emphasising that the style of play is just as important as the result.
He concluded: “For me, it doesn't matter, first year, second year, third year. Every year I coach, I want to win things. But it's not just about winning; it's about how you win, how you play your football. That is also very important to me. I’m super excited to be here. It's a privilege and an honour for me to coach such a big club, and we'll have some fun this year. We will make an impact. We'll try and be as successful as possible and we'll do it in a way that everyone enjoys.”
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