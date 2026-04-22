Cristiano Ronaldo Jr set to play alongside his father as Al-Nassr 'consider promoting' 15-year-old to senior team

According to Al Weeam, Al-Nassr are weighing up the possibility of integrating Ronaldo Jr into the first-team set-up for the next campaign. The youngster has spent time in some of the most prestigious academies in world football, following his father to Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United before settling in Saudi Arabia. At just 15, the move would represent a significant show of faith in the teenager's physical and technical development.

Ronaldo Sr remains the focal point of the Al-Nassr project at the age of 41, and the prospect of the duo sharing a pitch has long been a dream for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. While Ronaldo continues to chase his goal of 1,000 career strikes, having his son assist one or more of those goals would provide a fairy tale ending to an already storied career. The club is expected to assess the youngster's readiness at the end of the current season before making a final decision on his status.