Sebastian Frej
Cristiano Ronaldo humbled! Al-Nassr superstar suffers heaviest ever defeat in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ain run riot in Champions League
Al-Nassr stunned in UAE
The Saudi Arabian champions made a disastrous start to their Asian Champions League Elite campaign on Tuesday. Houssine Rahimi broke the deadlock for Al-Ain after 25 minutes before doubling the home side's advantage shortly after the hour mark.
The situation worsened for the visitors when Soufiane Rahimi, Houssine's brother, struck a third goal with 18 minutes left on the clock. He then turned provider, setting up Georgios Giakoumakis to complete the 4-0 rout.
Ronaldo, currently aged 41, failed to make an impact in his pursuit of 980 career goals. The Portuguese star was denied a late consolation when goalkeeper Khalid Eisa comfortably saved his free-kick effort.
- Getty Images Sport
Postecoglou takes the blame
Following the heavy defeat, Al-Nassr head coach Ange Postecoglou refused to point the finger at his squad, instead shouldering the ultimate burden for the poor performance.
"The players gave everything they had, and I do not place any responsibility on them ... and the responsibility is my responsibility," Postecoglou admitted after the final whistle.
The former Tottenham boss did not mince words regarding his team's overall display against the two-time winners. He bluntly summarised the evening by adding: "Al-Nassr as a whole was poor."
A concerning slump for Ronaldo's side
This resounding defeat marks Ronaldo’s heaviest loss since his move to the Middle East. It is the worst result the forward has been involved in since August 2022, when his former club Manchester United were beaten 4-0 by Brentford.
The crushing loss compounds a difficult run of form for Al-Nassr. The Saudi title holders have now managed just a single victory in their last four fixtures across all competitions.
Elsewhere, it was a mixed opening round for other Saudi clubs in the tournament. Al-Hilal secured a 2-1 victory over Qatar's Al-Gharafa courtesy of a Ruben Neves penalty and a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic strike in a match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men, while Al-Qadsiah defeated UAE's Al-Wasl 2-1.
- Sebastian Frej
Searching for a swift response
Al-Nassr must now regroup and find a way to halt their current slide. The pressure will be on Ronaldo and Co. to rediscover their winning touch and kickstart their continental campaign after this major early setback.
Their domestic rivals will also be looking to build momentum in the ACL Elite. Reigning champions Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad will seek immediate improvements after being held to 1-1 draws by Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor and Qatar's Al-Shamal, respectively.
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