I aim to establish myself in European management circles, just as I did as a player.

Winning the Asian title with Al Ain was a remarkable achievement, given that we overcame clubs with far larger budgets.

Mourinho understands Real Madrid's culture and I expect his second spell there to be a success.

In the second part of his interview with Koora—after discussing the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi and the 'Tango's' prospects at the 2026 World Cup—Hernán Crespo shows a different facet of his personality, this time in his capacity as a manager who has already made a name for himself in South America and Asia, and now aims to make his mark in Europe as well.

Crespo, one of Argentina's most prominent strikers of all time, shone for giants such as Milan, Inter and Chelsea, winning numerous titles as a player, and has since established himself as one of the most prominent Argentine coaches of recent years.

He guided Argentina's Defensa y Justicia to a historic 2020 Copa Sudamericana triumph, the club's first continental crown. He then won the Paulista Championship with São Paulo in 2021, and followed that with a domestic treble in Qatar—the Qatar Stars League, Qatar Stars Cup and Qatar Cup—with Al-Duhail in 2022–2023. He then wrote one of the most significant chapters of his managerial career with Al Ain of the UAE, guiding them to the 2024 AFC Champions League crown by overcoming budget-heavy giants like Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

In this instalment, he discusses his coaching ambitions, the reasons behind Al Ain's decline following their continental triumph, and his thoughts on losing to Al Ahly of Egypt, whom he describes as "the biggest club in Africa". He also reveals his stance on coaching in the Saudi Pro League and shares his views on the Inter Miami project.

He also discusses the mentors who shaped his career, expressing admiration for José Mourinho and predicting success for the Portuguese should he return to Real Madrid, citing his strong character and ability to thrive under pressure at elite clubs.

The interview offers revealing insights into his coaching mindset, his footballing philosophy, and the journey he continues to pursue after an exceptional career on and off the pitch. On to the second part of the interview: