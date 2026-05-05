Crisis at AC Milan? Massimiliano Allegri holds intense emergency meeting with squad as Champions League qualification hopes fade

The manager focused heavily on the hard work the squad have put in. Allegri delivered a clear message to the dressing room, reminding them that they have worked seriously and intensely for 10 months, making it everyone's responsibility to complete this path and achieve their set objectives. His address extended beyond tactics, emphasising the weight of representing the club. He demanded they turn things around for themselves, the prestigious jersey, and the loyal supporters. The travelling fans backed the team incessantly in Reggio Emilia from the first whistle until the last, only voicing their understandable dissent after the final whistle.