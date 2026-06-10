Could Vitinha & Joao Neves leave PSG? Jorge Mendes reveals Portuguese duo's summer transfer stance amid Real Madrid links

Vitinha and Neves have become integral to Luis Enrique's tactical setup. Vitinha, in particular, has developed into one of the most consistent performers in Europe, racking up 50 appearances across all competitions last term, including 17 in the Champions League where he netted six times.

Meanwhile, Neves has also established himself as a vital asset for the Parisian side despite being just 21 years old. The former Benfica man was also a standout performer for the back-to-back European champions, recording seven goals and four assists in 38 games.