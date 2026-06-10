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Could Vitinha & Joao Neves leave PSG? Jorge Mendes reveals Portuguese duo's summer transfer stance amid Real Madrid links
Key pillars for Luis Enrique
Vitinha and Neves have become integral to Luis Enrique's tactical setup. Vitinha, in particular, has developed into one of the most consistent performers in Europe, racking up 50 appearances across all competitions last term, including 17 in the Champions League where he netted six times.
Meanwhile, Neves has also established himself as a vital asset for the Parisian side despite being just 21 years old. The former Benfica man was also a standout performer for the back-to-back European champions, recording seven goals and four assists in 38 games.
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The agent's definitive verdict
Despite growing rumours linking both Vitinha and Neves with a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mendes has slammed the door shut on any summer departures. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, the influential representative made it clear that the French champions have no intention of entertaining offers for their midfield linchpins.
“Vitinha and Joao were never an option for anyone. They are non-negotiable for Paris Saint-Germain and they are very, very happy in PSG – they will continue collecting trophies,” Mendes told Romano.
Why Real Madrid are watching
The links to Madrid stem from Los Blancos' continued search for elite midfield talent to bolster their ranks. Given the age profiles of both Vitinha and Neves, they represent the exact type of profile the Spanish champions have targeted in recent years. However, PSG’s hierarchy views both players as "untouchable". The PSG leadership has reportedly informed suitors that even record-breaking sums would not be enough to tempt them into selling the Portuguese internationals this year.
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Focus turns to the world stage
With their club futures officially settled by their representative, the attention for both Vitinha and Neves now shifts away from the transfer market. The duo are expected to play major roles for Portugal as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup, with expectations high for the Seleccao on the global stage. Roberto Martinez's squad looks to claim their first-ever world title as they prepare to compete in a group featuring DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.