'Congratulations my love' - Lamine Yamal celebrates with girlfriend Ines Garcia after Spain's 2026 World Cup success

Spain secured their second World Cup title in dramatic fashion, defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a tense final held at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Following the final whistle, the spotlight turned to Yamal, who has become the face of this victorious Spanish generation.

Garcia, a well-known fashion and lifestyle influencer, posted an emotional message on social media shortly after Spain's victory was confirmed. Sharing a photograph of the couple soaked in the atmosphere of the stadium, she wrote: "You did it. Congratulations my love, you are the champion of the world."