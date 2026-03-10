The attacking player grabbed his ankle after an offensive move shortly before the end (87th minute) and was limping across the pitch. In injury time, manager Vincent Kompany then took him off.
Concerns about Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig: FC Bayern may pay dearly for their gala performance against Atalanta Bergamo
In addition, Jonas Urbig also had to leave the pitch supported by two coaches after conceding the final goal to make it 6-1 just moments before the final whistle. The substitute for the injured Manuel Neuer had collided heavily with Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic scored the rebound.
Shortly before that, Alphonso Davies had been substituted in tears. A diagnosis was not immediately available for the three unlucky players.
After the match, sporting director Max Eberl gave an initial update on the severity of the injuries: "Phonzie probably has a muscle injury. Jonas was hit on the head. He's a bit dazed and now has a huge headache, of course. I can't say for sure what happened there yet. In Jamal's case, it was more of a precautionary measure in the end. He felt something in his ankle, but nothing serious. That seems to be the least serious of the three. We'll have to wait and see with the other two." Kompany also gave a cautious all-clear.
Musiala's DFB comeback in jeopardy – Ulreich now in demand?
Musiala only returned to the German record champions' squad in mid-January after suffering a broken fibula at the Club World Cup in the summer. Since then, the 23-year-old has gradually gained playing time. In ten previous appearances, he has already been involved in four goals (two goals and two assists). Against Atalanta, Musiala, who came on for Serge Gnabry after the break, also scored the goal that made it 6-0.
If Musiala is indeed injured, his comeback in the German national team for the training camp at the end of March would also be off.
An injury to Urbig could mean that Sven Ulreich will play against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend. Neuer is currently out with a torn muscle fibre in his left calf, as he was a few weeks ago.