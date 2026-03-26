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Como, sporting director Ludi on Nico Paz’s future: “There’s a strong chance he’ll stay with us; Europe is working in our favour.” And on Fabregas..

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Como’s sporting director discusses the future of two key players at the club

Como’s sporting director has given the club’s fans something to look forward to: “There’s a strong chance that Nico Paz will stay with us for another year.” So says Carlalberto Ludi, who, in an interview with Radio Radio Lo Sport, has quashed transfer rumours suggesting the Argentine playmaker might be leaving Italy.

Here are the Italian sporting director’s comments: “It’s always the same story; we can’t control what others want. We’re very happy with him and he’s very happy with us. Qualifying for European competition would work in our favour. The chances of him staying are still high today, despite the World Cup being a factor.”

It should be noted that Nico Paz’s registration rights are currently held by Real Madrid, who have a buy-back clause allowing them to bring the attacking midfielder back to the club in the summer: this clause will be valid during the 2026 summer transfer window for a fee of €9 million, rising to €11 million in 2027. According to reports in Spain from Marca, Los Blancos will be obliged to exercise the purchase option for the 2004-born player this summer, given that for a modest sum they can bring home a player who is currently valued at between €60 and €70 million. Contrary to the Spanish newspaper’s report, however, Como’s sporting director is convinced that Nico Paz could remain in Italy for at least another year, particularly if the club qualifies for the Champions League. Below are further comments from the Como sporting director:

  • FABREGAS' FUTURE

    "We’ve spoken several times already. At the moment, we’re on the same page; there’s complete alignment between what he wants to do and what Como wants. We want to keep growing, and we’re putting all our resources at his disposal. Unless something extraordinary happens on the transfer market involving him, we’ll carry on together. We can talk about what we’re offering him, not what others might offer. At the moment, we’re not at all worried that he might leave us.”

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  • CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AND ITALIAN CUP

    "These are two historic milestones for the club; we cannot and will not choose between them. We are young, strong and hard-working; we’re keen to play and work hard, so… I said back in October or November that our aim is to win every match – that’s the manager’s mindset. Of course, it might not happen, but faced with two objectives, we cannot choose between them. We’ll do everything we can to achieve both."

  • THE SEASON

    "We never imagined we’d be where we are now; we could only have dreamed of it. We’re working hard to grow and improve; we were certain this team had great potential and that Cesc Fàbregas was brilliant at bringing out the best in these lads. We’re dreaming of fourth place, but there’s still a long way to go."

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  • THE MARKET AND THE ITALIANS

    "The Italians? It’s a bit more complicated... There are financial factors that limit foreign investment in Italian football, and then there’s also a methodological issue... In Spain, they’re more in tune with the style of football we play. Then the players born in 2004 or 2005 that we’ve signed have already played for first-team sides in Serie A; in our country, we struggle to find them. We’re investing heavily in developing an Italian identity within the youth sector so they’ll be ready in the future. There’s a much larger working group than you might think. We have an initial statistical filter, then we have another five... The scouts need to understand whether the player fits in with what Fabregas is doing, then whether they’re technically compatible with us; we profile the player’s character during matches, check their injury history and, finally, assess their personal character. Then the names are put forward to me and Fabregas, and we choose the one we think is best.”


  • ON THE LEAGUE TITLE

    "I think Inter have everything it takes to win the Scudetto. They’re the best-equipped team; I don’t see why there’s all this concern. We’ll focus on our own campaign, and then may the best team win, but Inter are the favourites."

  • BETWEEN JUVE AND ROMA

    "Don’t make me choose between them, because both are very dangerous. We have an extra weapon: a young but promising manager who is capable and is handling this situation like a seasoned professional. There are still plenty of matches to go, but Fabregas is our trump card."

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