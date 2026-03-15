Como, Fabregas: "I don’t know if this is the most important match in the club’s history. Gasperini’s style of play? I’m not interested in what others think. Let me explain the concept of the false nine. The three-man defence..."

"Obviously, I didn’t expect to be here so soon, but that’s not the point. A manager’s job is about taking it day by day: we can’t think about what will happen in a month or two. We have a vision, a process that we believe can take us far in three, four or five years’ time. From there, we need to work hard, believe in it and keep growing bit by bit, with all the players and the whole club. I’ll say it again: we’re all very young – the club, the director, the staff, the players. That’s why we must carry on with patience, courage, humility and work very hard."

Playing without a natural centre-forward. Is that a choice to have more control of the game and more passing? “Yes, obviously that’s one of the reasons: to occupy the midfield effectively. We have quality players, lads who, in matches like these – where there’s a lot of one-on-one play and where it’ll be a very physical game – need to have character and courage. Quality players who want the ball and know how to handle it. Then we also have players like Smolcic and Bayer who can attack the space behind the defence effectively. I’ve experienced many matches against deep-lying defences, mid-table sides sitting back, or against teams that mark man-to-man. I think the team knows how to respond well to all situations, and we’ll see if the same happens today and if everything we’ve prepared works out.”

With Gasperini and Roma, it’s never been a straightforward affair. Is this atmosphere part of the match too? “Everyone sees football differently. That’s the beauty of the game: you can win in so many ways. We all have our own opinions; this is the manager’s, and I respect it one hundred per cent. Sometimes you believe more in one thing than another, but we have to work on our own path, our own development, our own style of play and our own identity. Honestly, I don’t really care what others think, because they aren’t here with our vision and our philosophy. It’s a different one, but it can still be successful. Let’s try to bring home the win today; for me, that’s the most important thing.”