Chelsea are RIGHT to target Danny Welbeck & Jordan Henderson's experience - but any more veteran signings would risk making Blues' new transfer strategy a laughing stock

In a shocking turn of events, The Athletic reported on Monday that the Blues were exploring the possibility of signing Welbeck from Brighton, and shortly afterwards it emerged that they were attempting to land Henderson on a free transfer, too. The arrival of not one, but two veterans in their mid-30s would truly mark the beginning of a new era for the Blues under new manager Xabi Alonso - the man who is pushing for more experience and know-how in his squad.
It had been suggested that Chelsea would go in search of leaders with more maturity and mental fortitude in this window in their bid to close the growing gap to their rivals, but it seems that they are staying more true to that quest than many would have expected. Derided for almost exclusively pursuing young players in the past, they now risk going too far the other way.
While they are certainly Premier League-proven, questions will be asked of what seasoned campaigners Welbeck and Henderson will bring in the twilight of their respective careers, especially in terms of their quality on the pitch. However, this looks like a calculated gamble that might just pay off.