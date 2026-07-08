Chelsea confirm arrival of Geovany Quenda on long-term deal as teenager completes transfer from Sporting CP

In an official statement, Chelsea confirmed the arrival of Quenda from Sporting, with the talented forward committing his future to the London side for the next eight years. Reports suggest that Chelsea have paid a €50 million fee to secure his services, bringing an end to his successful spell in Portugal.

Quenda leaves Sporting having made 86 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 17 assists. He became the youngest player to score for Sporting in his debut season, playing 54 games as they secured a domestic Double. The Portuguese side have lost a key player, but Chelsea have gained a versatile asset capable of playing as a winger or wing-back.



