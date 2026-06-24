Chelsea agree £47m deal for Serie A sensation as Xabi Alonso closes in on first major transfer

The dawn of the Alonso era at Chelsea has officially begun with the club securing a deal for Atalanta defender Palestra. The fee, which is understood to be in excess of £43m and rising toward £47m with add-ons, represents the first significant piece of business conducted since the former Bayer Leverkusen boss was appointed as Liam Rosenior's successor in May.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is now a "here we go" certainty. "Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Atalanta to receive package over €55m fee plus sell-on clause, long term deal to Italian talented RWB. Chelsea hijack Inter move and get new talent for Xabi Alonso," Romano stated on social media.











