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Will Champions League & Ballon d’Or luck change for ‘black cat’ Kylian Mbappe? Ex-France international Louis Saha backs Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo
Mbappe tipped to follow in the footsteps of Messi and Ronaldo
Having burst onto the scene as a precociously-gifted teenager, it was considered to be only a matter of time before Mbappe was recognised as the best player on the planet - especially once all-time greats Ronaldo and Lionel Messi began to wind down their record-shattering careers.
Said title has, however, remained tantalisingly out of reach for one of the most fearsome forwards on the planet. He is Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time leading goalscorer and will boast a similar entry in the history books with France at some point in the not too distant future.
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PSG's all-time leading goalscorer yet to win the Champions League
A global title was captured at international level in 2018, while netting a hat-trick as part of a losing cause against Messi and Argentina at Qatar 2022, and ‘Galactico’ status was earned when moving to Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.
Linking up with Real was supposed to help Mbappe end his long way for European glory, but major titles have eluded him in Spain. PSG, meanwhile, have broken their Champions League duck without their greatest marksman and remain on course to defend that crown in 2026.
Mbappe could be forgiven for thinking that he is cursed, with sporting fate conspiring against him, but Saha remains confident that his iconic countryman will get the recognition and silverware that his undoubted ability deserves.
Will Mbappe become a Champions League and Ballon d'Or winner?
Quizzed on whether Champions League and Ballon d’Or awards will come Mbappe’s way, ex-France striker Saha - speaking exclusively to GOAL via BetVictor Online Casino - said: “That's a difficult one, because for sure he wants to win those trophies. He knows that by winning the Champions League, you have a greater chance to win the Ballon d'Or. He knows that that's the way to put all the qualities in front of the best eyes to be judged.
“I do understand that the pressure is on because now it's been almost a very controversial way of not being in those finals. He left the club that won it and now going to a club which is supposed to be one of the favourites, and they don't reach the finals.
“It's starting to question a little bit on the personal side. Let's say on the spiritual side, he seems to be a black cat in a way. So that's the bad line that he wants to rectify as quickly as possible.
“So hopefully next year they get there and he gets at least a Ballon d'Or. Not because he's our captain of France and we want him to be in the best shape but I think he works under so much pressure on every count.
“It's always nice to see someone succeed and reach their goals when they have the potential. I think he deserves it. Regardless of people criticising his style of play, he wants to have everything.
“Every situation needs to be about him and that's the proof of greats. But sometimes if things don’t work out, it's easy to criticise. If Cristiano couldn't convert all these trophies that he had over the years, he would have been doomed a long time ago.”
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Mbappe preparing for another World Cup quest with France
Mbappe is not “doomed” as yet, with time still on his side at 27 years of age. He should, in theory, be at the peak of his powers. His record at Real Madrid suggests as much, with 85 goals being recorded for the Blancos through 100 appearances in all competitions.
He will get another shot at World Cup glory this summer, as skipper of his country, and success in North America could go a long way towards putting the jet-heeled Frenchman in contention for a much sought-after Golden Ball.