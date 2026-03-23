Cesari on Pongracic’s handball in Fiorentina v Inter: “In my view, it’s a penalty, but not for The Hague”

Former referee Graziano Cesari analyses the incident on Pressing on Canale 5: "In my view, it’s a penalty because the cross came from a distance, the defender’s arm was outstretched, and the ball would have reached Thuram. Yet you’ll see that the AIA (Italian Referees’ Association) will say it was the correct decision."





Another former referee, Mauro Bergonzi, agrees on La Domenica Sportiva on Rai 2: “No replays of any kind were shown during the match. Pongracic strikes the ball with his right hand; he tends to spread his arm out to reach for the ball, so for me it warrants a penalty.”





Commentator Fabio Caressa remarked on Sky Calcio Club: “They’ve explained to us that what matters is where the ball goes. Here, if Pongracic doesn’t catch it with his arm, it goes to Thuram. What matters is whether the arm is extended or not; I’m just repeating what they tell us. But I don’t comment on it anymore because I don’t understand anything about handball offences anymore—it’s everything and the opposite of everything.”







