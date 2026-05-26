Instagram: @piersmorgan
Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan responds amid backlash as to how he gained access to Crystal Palace pitch for Premier League trophy celebrations
Celebrities spark backlash
Morgan and his sons, Bertie, Stanley, and Spencer, drawn into post-match celebrations alongside prominent figures like Jack Whitehall and Jake Wood, faced an intense supporter backlash after infiltrating the pitch following Arsenal’s 2-1 final-day victory over Crystal Palace.
The Gunners had already secured their first Premier League crown in 22 years prior to arriving at Selhurst Park. Supporters immediately questioned how Morgan bypassed stadium protocols to secure exclusive photographic access alongside Mikel Arteta and senior first-team players.
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Morgan defends presence
The celebratory images sparked immediate anger online, with one fan directly questioning the family's presence on the pitch by writing: "Why was Piers Morgan & his clan on the pitch at Selhurst? Nowt worse than celebrity fans muscling in on things. Especially one who called for Arteta’s head on several occasions in the early years."
Replying to the criticism on X, Morgan responded: "Maybe because I had the foresight to buy 4 tickets at the start of March when I had a feeling it might be a momentous day for the club I’ve supported for 55 years. As for Arteta, he proved me and a lot of people wrong, and I couldn’t be happier about it."
On-pitch interactions detailed
The social media backlash heavily intensified when rival supporters questioned how standard matchday tickets granted the Morgan family direct physical access to the playing surface. "To clarify, on March 4, I paid full price (£750 + VAT each) for 4 tickets to Palace’s very nice 2010 Club hospitality suite," Morgan said. "Then we got invited into the boardroom, and offered the chance to go pitch-side for the trophy-lift. We feel very lucky."
Addressing an interaction with midfielder Declan Rice, Morgan added: "I didn’t pay for Declan to run over and put his winner’s medal around my neck for a souvenir pic, that’s true. But I was thrilled that he did."
He later retorted "Only the good-looking ones" after a fan asked if all away supporters received similar post-match privileges.
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European glory targeted
Arteta's newly crowned domestic champions must immediately refocus as they pursue an unprecedented continental double. The Gunners, who eventually concluded their triumphant Premier League campaign seven points clear of Manchester City, are scheduled to travel to Budapest for a Champions League final against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Morgan has publicly declared he is "very very confident" that this high-flying side will secure their maiden European Cup.