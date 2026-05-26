Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan responds amid backlash as to how he gained access to Crystal Palace pitch for Premier League trophy celebrations

The celebratory images sparked immediate anger online, with one fan directly questioning the family's presence on the pitch by writing: "Why was Piers Morgan & his clan on the pitch at Selhurst? Nowt worse than celebrity fans muscling in on things. Especially one who called for Arteta’s head on several occasions in the early years."

Replying to the criticism on X, Morgan responded: "Maybe because I had the foresight to buy 4 tickets at the start of March when I had a feeling it might be a momentous day for the club I’ve supported for 55 years. As for Arteta, he proved me and a lot of people wrong, and I couldn’t be happier about it."



