Cassano: "Football in Italy is no longer fun, we keep following Allegri... Inzaghi's four years at Inter have been a failure."

Today, Cristian Chivu sits on Inter's bench, and according to Cassano, he has the potential to revolutionise the Nerazzurri:
"He comes from the Ajax philosophy and I am convinced that next year he will change Inter, playing with four at the back. A major restructuring will be needed. Two midfielders are needed because Calhanoglu will go to Turkey and Barella struggles to run. The problem with playing a 4-2-3-1 formation is that you need strong wingers, who are expensive, as is a defensive midfielder like Lobotka. In my opinion, he will go to Spalletti."
At Juventus, on the other hand, there is Luciano Spalletti, but would the Certaldo coach do well to stay with the Bianconeri?
"Juve will keep him," says the former striker, "because they are a poor team without top-level players. Juve can spend, but they have to send ten players away."