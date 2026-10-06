Cardiff City defender Krystian Bielik handed a two-match suspension following a touchline altercation with a Portsmouth supporter

Bielik has been punished by the English Football Association for his actions during the Championship match on September 5. The governing body confirmed on Tuesday that the defender admitted to the charge of "acting in an improper manner", as reported by The Athletic.

Consequently, an independent regulatory committee handed Bielik a two-match ban alongside a £10,000 fine. The incident occurred in the second half when the Poland international attempted to retrieve a ball thrown back into play, resulting in a physical confrontation with a young fan on the sidelines that was widely circulated on social media.