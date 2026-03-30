Fabio Pisacane, Cagliari’s manager, gave an interview to Cronache di spogliatoio: “When I was appointed manager of Cagliari, it was my first experience in Serie A and I hadn’t expected it. I had no trouble showing my vulnerabilities to the team, partly because I believe a man isn’t judged by his vulnerabilities, by the fact that he isn’t afraid to reveal his weaker side. Over the past few months, I’ve simply tried to be myself, treading lightly and humbly revealing my weaknesses. And at the same time, I’ve showcased my strengths, my virtues. Because when you’re human and credible, everything becomes easier. Fear isn’t a limitation; it’s the language of winners.”
Translated by
Cagliari, Pisacane: "Fear isn’t a limitation; it’s the language of winners. You can’t be a great manager if you don’t know how to build relationships"
BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS
"My teammates have always told me I had a gift: building relationships. Especially in the dressing room. It’s a quality that’s hard to train for; it’s something you’ve got inside you. I built relationships, but it’s only natural that in the game itself, on the pitch, you also have to deal with plenty of cognitive biases, shortcuts and prejudices. That means knowing how to navigate the dressing room, which is very interesting. Because when two teammates have an argument, it’s normal that you have to stand in the middle, you have to be neutral, you have to try to understand the state of mind of both of them, and you know that at that moment, the attitude you’re adopting pays off. Because if you manage, with the right approach and timing, to bring them face to face again and get them to sort things out, that’s something you can then take back onto the pitch; you have to know how to handle the timing and the approach.” I’m very ambitious. I’m also inspired by a mentor like Claudio Ranieri, who once told me: ‘You can be as good as you like in technical and tactical terms, but if you don’t know how to manage the squad, it’s all for nothing’."
CURIOSITY IS THE GUIDE
"This led me to want to develop myself, starting from a concept that has always been with me throughout my life: curiosity. The footballer Fabio Pisacane is a closed chapter; when I miss it, I watch a few videos, but you have to separate the two careers: that persona no longer exists, but from that persona I took the desire to be curious and to evolve. This drive to move forward led me to do a master’s degree at Bocconi in communication, led me to conduct a study on the generation, and led me to try to learn more languages. My ambition is to do this work across different parts of the world. I’ve been learning English for three and a half years. I take private lessons with a native speaker called Haiti, who lives here in Cagliari; her father is Canadian and her mother Sardinian, and she’s chosen to live in Sardinia. And then I take another class here in Cagliari, in the city centre. I’ve also tried Spanish and French: I really love diphthongs…”.
A GENERATION THAT LIVES FOR LIKES
"The study I feel most connected to is the one on generations. I was on holiday in Ibiza with my family. As I chatted away with a friend, he opened my eyes to a whole new world; I took some private lessons and delved deeper into the concept of generations – what we have been and what we are becoming. This generation, as I said before, thrives on likes, on desire, on challenges; everything must lead to a reward; they live by their goals. Too much becomes boring; too little stresses them out. You need to understand this to try and optimise things. And this is where we come back to what I was saying earlier: we might be the strongest coaches in the world technically and tactically, but if we don’t know how to relate to this age group, it’s all for nothing. Today, the cultural barrier has been somewhat overcome, because the focus on this generation allows you to speak to people of different nationalities in the same way. Also because everyone now shares a single mindset centred on images. Today, the most developed capacity of the brain is visual perception. Because this generation has adapted to images, the brain’s input has changed in its predisposition to what you then feed into it. I think the cultural aspect is important, but the focus on cultural differences has diminished significantly. Because what one must do in a professional context is try to convey concepts in the best possible way. Today, this generation needs to feel a sense of presence, not harshness. But I like to emphasise that contact isn’t a strategy. It’s almost a general principle in a person, if you have it. For me, it’s a principle. Also because the players will see right through you. If it feels forced, it’s better not to do it. If it’s spontaneous, then yes."