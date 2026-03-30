Cagliari, Pisacane: "Fear isn’t a limitation; it’s the language of winners. You can’t be a great manager if you don’t know how to build relationships"

"The study I feel most connected to is the one on generations. I was on holiday in Ibiza with my family. As I chatted away with a friend, he opened my eyes to a whole new world; I took some private lessons and delved deeper into the concept of generations – what we have been and what we are becoming. This generation, as I said before, thrives on likes, on desire, on challenges; everything must lead to a reward; they live by their goals. Too much becomes boring; too little stresses them out. You need to understand this to try and optimise things. And this is where we come back to what I was saying earlier: we might be the strongest coaches in the world technically and tactically, but if we don’t know how to relate to this age group, it’s all for nothing. Today, the cultural barrier has been somewhat overcome, because the focus on this generation allows you to speak to people of different nationalities in the same way. Also because everyone now shares a single mindset centred on images. Today, the most developed capacity of the brain is visual perception. Because this generation has adapted to images, the brain’s input has changed in its predisposition to what you then feed into it. I think the cultural aspect is important, but the focus on cultural differences has diminished significantly. Because what one must do in a professional context is try to convey concepts in the best possible way. Today, this generation needs to feel a sense of presence, not harshness. But I like to emphasise that contact isn’t a strategy. It’s almost a general principle in a person, if you have it. For me, it’s a principle. Also because the players will see right through you. If it feels forced, it’s better not to do it. If it’s spontaneous, then yes."