Bundesliga side is reportedly joining the race to sign Milan’s Niclas Füllkrug, with reports suggesting initial interest as early as winter

Füllkrug has been linked with VfL Wolfsburg before. Talks over a loan move with an option to buy surfaced as early as the winter transfer window, but he ultimately joined AC Milan.

Much like West Ham, the club is still fighting to avoid relegation in the Bundesliga, but the situation for the Lower Saxony side is far more critical. With five matchdays remaining, Wolfsburg sit second-bottom of the table and would currently be relegated, making any move for Füllkrug look risky should they drop down a division. The Bundesliga already knows Füllkrug well from his spells at Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund, and while Wolfsburg and several English and MLS clubs are monitoring him, so too is second-tier side FC Schalke 04.

On the pitch, the striker has managed only one goal in 25 competitive appearances for West Ham and Milan this season, and he has since lost his place in the Germany squad. His contract with West Ham United runs until 2028.