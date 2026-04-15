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Adhe Makayasa

Bukayo Saka in danger of missing Man City title showdown as Mikel Arteta delivers new injury update on Arsenal winger

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Mikel Arteta has given an update on Bukayo Saka's battle with an ongoing Achilles injury, leaving the winger in significant danger of missing Arsenal's pivotal title showdown against Manchester City. While the Gunners' boss is hopeful for a return in "days not weeks", Saka will play no part in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP.

  • Saka remains a doubt

    Arsenal are currently sweating over the fitness of Saka, who has not featured for the club since last month's Carabao Cup final. The 24-year-old missed training ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sporting CP and is struggling to overcome a persistent Achilles issue. Having already missed three matches for the Gunners, his absence is coinciding with a difficult run of form that sees the Premier League leaders lose three of their last four games across all competitions.

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    Arteta hopes for recovery

    Arteta provided a cautious update on his star winger's rehabilitation, emphasising that the medical team is monitoring how Saka handles increased training loads.

    The Arsenal boss said: "It's something that he was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue. It's progression but hopefully it's going to be a matter of days and not weeks. But he has to see when the load is more how he responds to that kind of progression."

    When questioned on whether he requires his squad to push through physical discomfort, potentially risking their long-term fitness at this vital stage of the season, the Spaniard said: "They are trying to do that. We know how important availability is in this crucial period of the season. Obviously we've been missing four or five starters now for weeks, which has an impact. That's why we need them back, that's for sure."

  • Gunners face fitness crisis

    Saka's absence is having a significant impact on Arsenal's momentum. Arteta is also managing ongoing concerns regarding Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, though he dismissed suggestions of supporter frustration over the club's lack of clarity regarding team news.

    Defending his approach to injury updates and his connection with the Emirates faithful, the Spaniard adds: "I don't see that from the supporters at all and I know a lot of them - I don't have that feeling. From 60,000 [maybe some], but the majority of that are so happy to see the team regardless of the players. No manager... I think if you give me a press conference where [they] give me the lineup, then we talk about a different thing but I don't think it's the case."

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    High-stakes showdown looms

    Arsenal are leading the Premier League by six points, but a defeat in the upcoming clash with City could see that gap halved. Arteta is urging his injured stars to return "immediately" to help arrest a slump in form before the title race slips out of their control. With City holding a game in hand, the result of this weekend’s encounter at the Etihad Stadium is likely to determine the destination of the trophy as the season enters its final weeks.

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