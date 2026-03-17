Senegal is no longer the reigning African champions. Their victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2026 had inevitably sparked controversy upon controversy, and now, in a landmark ruling, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to strip Mané and his teammates of the title they won on the pitch, awarding it instead to Morocco, who were defeated in extra time in that controversial final.
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Breaking news: Senegal stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title; Morocco are the 2026 champions!
WHAT HAPPENED IN STOPPAGE TIME
A controversial final due to the manner in which Senegal secured a 1-0 victory in extra time.
In the final minutes of the match, there was a huge outcry from the Senegalese team, who first complained about a penalty not being awarded and then erupted in anger at the VAR decision to award a penalty to Morocco for a very similar challenge.
With the exception of Mané, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest for over 20 minutes and then, persuaded by their captain, decided to return to the pitch to take the aforementioned penalty. Brahim Diaz stepped up to the spot and attempted a chip, only for Mendy to save it, sending the match into extra time.
It was Mané himself who scored the goal in extra time, securing the trophy for the Lions of Teranga, who won 1-0 in Morocco.
THE CAF'S DECISION
However, the CAF Appeals Committee reviewed the match today and ruled on the appeal lodged by the Moroccan Football Federation immediately after the final whistle. The Committee confirmed that the match did not end with a 1-0 victory for Senegal after extra time, but rather with a 3-0 victory for Morocco, with Senegal declared the losers by default.
Here is the statement: "The Senegalese national team has lost the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (CAF) in Morocco by default, with the result recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation."
THE GROUNDS: "VIOLATION OF ARTICLES 82 AND 84"
According to the CAF, the Senegal national team has breached Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations. Specifically, Article 82 states that: "If a team refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of the match without the referee’s permission, it shall be deemed to have forfeited the match."