"We believe in the manager," said the 22-year-old ahead of the Reds' Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday (9pm).
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"Believe in the manager": Florian Wirtz backs Arne Slot, who is under pressure at Liverpool FC
Wirtz emphasised that confidence in Slot should be strong simply because the Dutchman had led Liverpool to the English league title last season. His team had also put in “many good” performances this season.
“We would have liked things to be even better, but it is what it is,” said Wirtz, “yet we still have goals. All I can say is that we believe in the manager and want to give our best tomorrow.”
That hasn’t been the case very often recently, however. Liverpool have won just one of their last five competitive matches. The 4-0 defeat in the FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City last weekend is still weighing heavily on the team.
Wirtz: "We must stick together and must not lose faith"
Wirtz, however, remained steadfast: "We believe in ourselves; we have a good squad with great characters and players, and a good manager who is trying to prepare us well for the match."
What does it take to hold their own against the defending champions at the Parc des Princes? “90 minutes full of energy and dedication,” said Wirtz, “otherwise we don’t stand a chance.” Should they concede a goal, “we must stick together and not lose faith.”
Last season, Liverpool were knocked out by PSG in the round of 16. Although the Reds won 1-0 in France, after losing 1-0 at Anfield Road, Paris prevailed in a penalty shoot-out (4-1).
Frequently asked questions
The story behind the birth of Liverpool as we know it today is quite interesting. Originally, it was Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton who would play their games at Anfield. However, after Everton decided to play their games elsewhere following a dispute in March 1892, John Houlding, the owner of Anfield at the time, decided to form his own club called Liverpool F.C.
Fenway Sports Group (FSG), an American multinational sports holding conglomerate, is the owner of Liverpool. FSG purchased the club in 2010 through subsidiaries N.E.S.V.I, LLC and the UK-based UKSV Holdings Company Limited.
Liverpool are playing their home games at the illustrious Anfield Stadium, which was built in 1884 and has since undergone several renovations, the latest being completed in 2024.
Anfield has a capacity of 61,276, with the renovation of the Anfield Road Stand in the latter half of the 2023-24 campaign taking the stadium's capacity past the 60,000-mark.
Liverpool have won a stellar 67 trophies throughout their history, which includes six Champions Leagues, 19 top-flight titles, and six FA Cups.
Liverpool are the second-most successful English side in terms of top flight titles with 19, just one shy of Manchester United. Their previous league glory came in the 2019-20 season, which remains their only league title till date in the Premier League era.
Former English midfielder Ian Callaghan made 857 appearances for the Reds. He is the only player in Liverpool history to have made over 800 appearances for the club.
Liverpool icon Ian Rush is the club's all-time top goalscorer, finding the back of the net 346 times in 660 games.
Luis Suarez, Ian Rush, Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso, James Milner, Fernando Torres, and Michael Owen are among the most popular players to have donned the Liverpool jersey.
Brendan Rodgers, Bill Shankly, Jurgen Klopp, Kenny Dalglish, Rafael Benitez, and Gerard Houllier are some of the most prominent managers to have been at the helm for Liverpool.
Liverpool are famously known as The Reds. The media as well as the club's supporters coined the term during the 1965-66 season, when the team first wore an all-red attire for the games.