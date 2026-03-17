Atalanta are determined to make the most of this away fixture, which they have earned on the pitch, despite conceding six goals in the first leg. Palladino shares his thoughts on the excitement of this prestigious away match at the Allianz Arena.
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Bayern Munich v Atalanta in the Champions League: Palladino says, "We must play with determination and pride"
MAKING THE MOST OF THE AWAY GAME
"I’m expecting a game where we show our pride. We want to put in a strong performance against a very strong side. The six goals we conceded in the first leg were a lot, so we’ll try to be as competitive as possible. It’s a source of pride for us because the stadium is beautiful, and we’re the only Italian team here. Even if things don’t go our way, it will give us valuable experience. I give my all for Atalanta; tomorrow will be our 100th UEFA competition, and we’ll do it justice."
BAYERN MUNICH
“You learn from the top teams; they’re a complete powerhouse in every respect. They know how to play attacking football, and that’s something to look up to. You have to hope they’re not in peak form, but facing them raises the standard of the league – we proved that against Inter.”
TRAINING
"We’ll see who starts in goal, and we’ll also see if De Roon plays to match Bellini’s appearance record. Ederson and De Ketelaere have trained well with the squad; we have two key players back in contention, and Raspador has also returned. We’ve missed them, so now we need to manage them as best we can to help them regain their best form."
THE FIRST LEG"Coming back from a five-goal deficit is a huge challenge, but we want to put in a performance worthy of a round of 16 tie; we need to concede fewer goals and make fewer mistakes than we did in the first leg"