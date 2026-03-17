Bayern Munich v Atalanta in the Champions League: Palladino says, "We must play with determination and pride"

"I’m expecting a game where we show our pride. We want to put in a strong performance against a very strong side. The six goals we conceded in the first leg were a lot, so we’ll try to be as competitive as possible. It’s a source of pride for us because the stadium is beautiful, and we’re the only Italian team here. Even if things don’t go our way, it will give us valuable experience. I give my all for Atalanta; tomorrow will be our 100th UEFA competition, and we’ll do it justice."