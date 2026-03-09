Bayern Munich director confirms contract talks with full-back 'on hold' despite Bundesliga giants' hope for new deal

The core of the issue appears to be a substantial difference in salary expectations between the player's camp and the club's board. Reports suggest that Laimer, who currently earns between €8 million and €9m per year, is seeking a significant bump in pay. With the midfielder approaching his 29th birthday in May, his representatives are reportedly eyeing a deal worth approximately €15m per year including bonuses, viewing this as his final opportunity for a major career contract.

Bayern, however, are hesitant to meet those demands as they seek to maintain a sustainable wage structure. To put the figures into context, high-profile signings Luis Diaz and Michael Olise are believed to be earning roughly €14m and €13m respectively. The hierarchy at the Allianz Arena is reportedly wary of inflating the wage bill beyond their established limits for the dependable full-back.