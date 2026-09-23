Barcelona Femeni make history! Blaugrana reach incredible 900-win milestone with Champions League thrashing of Paris FC

Barca Femení recorded their 900th official victory in club history on Wednesday, September 23. Romeu's side reached the monumental milestone during the opening matchday of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League season.

The Spanish giants secured the historic triumph at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, brushing aside French outfit Paris FC. The victory also gets their European campaign off to a flying start. As defending champions of Europe, Barca Femení remain unbeaten in the opening stages of the current term.