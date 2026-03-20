Arthur is speaking out again about Juventus. The Grêmio midfielder, who is still owned by the Bianconeri on a contract expiring in 2027 (with a gross salary of €5 million), is set to return to Turin at the end of the season barring any surprises: “I hope to get a chance under Spalletti; he likes having a playmaker,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport,“and I feel comfortable in that role. If I think of Lobotka or Pizarro, both of them flourished under Spalletti. It’s not far-fetched to think I could adapt; we’ll see what happens.”
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Arthur: "I'm returning to Juventus and I hope to get a chance under Spalletti. I'd tell Neymar to come to Turin"
ON A PAR WITH BARCELONA
"Do people in Brazil say I'm back to my Barcelona form? There's no secret to it – hard work and the fact that I'm happy again when I'm helping the team are the keys. I've benefited from the pre-season training, which I completed in full. And then there's the mental aspect: here at Grêmio, everyone has made me feel important."
ARTHUR JOINS JUVE
"I arrived in Turin at a time of transition for the club, with lots of changes, and that affected everyone, including me. I regret not having shown what I’m capable of – what I’m proving at Grêmio. Things didn’t go as I’d expected at Juve."
NEYMAR IN ITALY?
"Neymar to Juventus? If he asked me, I’d tell him that Serie A is a fantastic league – he could have a great time there. And Juventus is a top club with a rich history; the fans are demanding and passionate. It would be a unique experience – one he should jump at."
THE CRAZIEST FRIEND
"Vidal. Always cheerful, he used to play pranks on everyone at Barcelona. He was the DJ, putting on music and dancing. A one-of-a-kind player: entertaining, hungry, competitive and a model professional on the pitch."