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Arsene Wenger delivers verdict on Arsenal's title chances after damaging Man City loss
Gunners face uphill battle
A 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium marked a fourth successive loss in domestic competitions for Mikel Arteta's side, placing their title hopes in significant jeopardy. While Arsenal have led the standings for most of the season, City can move to the summit by winning their game in hand against Burnley. Despite being dumped out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, the Gunners remain in a two-way fight for their first league title since 2004.
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Legendary boss remains confident
Speaking at an Abbey Road Studios fund-raiser for ProjectTwinning, Wenger argued that City are unlikely to finish the season without a single hiccup. He praised the bold performances of Arsenal’s creative stars and urged the team to remain focused on the remaining five fixtures.
Wenger said: “I believe that Arsenal will win the league. I deeply believe. It looks, to me, like common sense. I like [Eberechi] Eze, Martin] Odegaard, [Kai] Havertz and [Noni] Madueke attacking. Manchester City will not make the perfect run-in.”
Arteta reflects on missed opportunities
While Wenger remains optimistic, Arteta has admitted that failing to capitalise on big moments was the difference against City.
Reflecting on the performance and the five matches remaining in the season, Arteta said: "It’s a really disappointing result, and the manner that it happened. We had a really strong performance, got so much into the game, we came back from a goal down. Emotionally, we handled the game so well, and had the game where we wanted it. We had the best chances of the game, didn’t put them away, and that was the difference."
When questioned if those wasted opportunities caused more frustration or provided a sense of encouragement, the Spaniard replied: "A bit of both, because we created big situations against a team that concedes very little, and we’ve gone into it the right way. But at the end, to win or not win is about moments, and when they had moments, they put them in the back of the net and that was the difference.
"We lost an opportunity today to win, I think we used the opportunity to show what we are made of, and how we’re going to compete and the level of the team. Now we have another five to go, so it’s a new Premier League now, they have a game in hand and we have three points in hand – so, game on."
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Focus shifts to Newcastle
Arsenal play host to Newcastle on Saturday evening while City are occupied with FA Cup duty at Wembley. The Gunners' recent form has been patchy, and they must navigate a high-pressure schedule that includes a massive Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Arteta’s squad needs a perfect response against Newcastle to silence critics and capitalise on any potential slip-ups from City in their upcoming matches.