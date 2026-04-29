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Ameé Ruszkai

Arsenal women's player ratings vs Leicester City: Gunners score SEVEN! Frida Maanum & Smilla Holmberg star as Renee Slegers' rotated XI keep WSL title hopes alive by thrashing Foxes

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Arsenal's rotated cast cruised to victory over Leicester on Wednesday, thrashing the Women's Super League's bottom side 7-0 to move into the Champions League places and increase the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. With two more games in hand, the Gunners are all-but-mathematically the only team that can still chase down the champions-elect, and goals from all over the pitch ensured that remained the case in a comfortable victory.

It was only at the start of the month when Arsenal boss Renee Slegers felt the consequences of heavy rotation, as her side succumbed to a surprise defeat to Brighton that ended their FA Cup dream. However, with the Gunners set to travel to France this weekend for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Lyon, in which they hold a 2-1 lead, she did not hesitate to put faith in her squad again here - and this time, it was repaid handsomely.

It took Arsenal a little bit of time to find their rhythm, which was no huge shock given all of Alessia Russo, Mariona Caldentey, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Caitlin Foord were replaced in the starting line-up from Sunday's win. Once that first goal went in, though, as Frida Maanum showed great strength to head home Taylor Hinds' cross, it all came naturally for the European champions.

Two minutes later, Smilla Holmberg, playing a more advanced position, burst into the box and finished with composure for her first Arsenal goal, with Emily Fox unlucky not to make it three almost immediately, only for her strike to cannon back out off the crossbar. The third, and fourth, would instead come from Stina Blackstenius just before half-time. First, a lovely clipped ball in from Maanum was glanced home by the Sweden international, then she profited from confusion in the Leicester defence caused by Katie McCabe's long ball and Victoria Pelova's darting run.

Arsenal wouldn't let up after the break, either. Holmberg netted a second shortly after the restart before Caldentey and Williamson got in on the act from the bench, the former with a lovely curled strike and the latter with a terrific header.

The closest Leicester came to any consolation was in the final moments, as Daphne van Domselaar dived desperately towards Noemie Mouchon's dangerous effort, only for it to just miss the top corner. Seven points adrift with two games to play, it's now confirmed that the Foxes will have to contend the relegation play-off game, against the side who finish third in WSL 2, next month.

On the flip side, it was almost a perfect evening for the Gunners as they moved into the WSL's top three and kept alive their faint, but real, hopes of stealing the title from runaway leaders Man City. The only negative came when Olivia Smith, having delivered a brilliant cross for Holmberg's second, pulled up and was forced to limp off with an injury. Slegers will hope that is nothing serious as the Canada international made the difference in the first leg of her side's Champions League semi-final clash with Lyon and would be a prime candidate to do so again in France this weekend, if she is fit.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Daphne van Domselaar (6/10):

    Basically a spectator all game. Did nothing wrong but had very little to do.

    Emily Fox (7/10):

    A little loose in possession at times but supported the attack brilliantly and was extremely unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a great effort that hit the woodwork.

    Laia Codina (6/10):

    Has had some tough games in recent weeks, but this was a straightforward outing in which, like her goalkeeper, she had little to do but didn't put a foot wrong.

    Katie McCabe (8/10):

    Relatively unchallenged in a defensive sense and used that comfort to step forward and showcase her ability in possession, pulling some strings from deep.

    Taylor Hinds (8/10):

    A lot to like about her performance, on both sides of the ball. As well as winning tons of duels and covering well defensively, she was an asset in attack, not least with a delightful cross for the opening goal.

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  • Victoria Pelova Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Midfield

    Kim Little (7/10):

    A solid, if unspectacular, 45 minutes in which she moved the ball well and helped Arsenal assume total control of proceedings.

    Victoria Pelova (7/10):

    Making her first Arsenal start this calendar year, she took her chance and made an impact, particularly with her role in the fourth goal.

    Frida Maanum (9/10):

    An outstanding performance. Broke the deadlock with a strong header and added two excellent assists to help the Gunners race into a comfortable lead.

  • Olivia Smith Arsenal Leicester Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Attack

    Smilla Holmberg (9/10):

    Excelled in a more advanced role. Took her first goal brilliantly, made a great run for her second and delivered a terrific corner for Williamson to make it seven in a really exciting display.

    Stina Blackstenius (8/10):

    Only played 45 minutes but managed to score two brilliant goals before being replaced at half-time. Took both brilliantly in a show of how high her confidence is right now.

    Olivia Smith (7/10):

    Created plenty, including Arsenal's fourth, before limping off shortly after the break. That will raise concerns for Slegers, as she has been in great form.

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  • Subs & Manager

    Alessia Russo (7/10):

    Offered something different to Blackstenius at the top of the attack, with plenty of duels won and nice touches. Got plenty of shots off, too, but so often found a defender in the way.

    Mariona Caldentey (8/10):

    Picked up where Little left off, taking up the role of dictator at the base of the midfield. Curled in a lovely strike to make it six, too.

    Leah Williamson (8/10):

    Continued building up her minutes with another healthy chunk here and netted her first goal in over a year with a terrific near-post header from a corner.

    Caitlin Foord (7/10):

    Was full of running, as always, and created several chances, with her also unlucky not to score when she forced a great save out of Keane.

    Sophie Harwood (N/A):

    The academy product came on for just her second appearance for the club in the closing stages.

    Renee Slegers (8/10):

    Trusted her squad to get the job done and they did so comfortably. Decision to push Holmberg up, in order to rotate out wide, worked a treat, while her in-game changes also allowed more rest to be shared around the group ahead of a massive game this weekend.

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