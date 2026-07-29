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Arsenal transfer target Vinicius Junior to STAY at Real Madrid with Jose Mourinho counting on Brazilian winger for key role
Mourinho views Vinicius as indispensable Galactico
According to Sky Sports News, Vinicius will be staying at Madrid beyond this summer, as the Spanish club has no intention of selling him and are confident he will agree a new contract. This news comes as a major blow to Arsenal, who had been monitoring the situation with extreme interest as the player entered the final stages of his current deal. Mourinho is understood to value Vinicius highly and wants him to remain one of the key members of the team.
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Contract negotiations set to accelerate
The hierarchy at the Bernabeu is moving quickly to secure the player's long-term future and ward off any lingering Premier League interest. On Monday, Sky Sports News broke the news that further talks over his future between Real and his representatives will take place this week. The club is keen to avoid any uncertainty regarding their star man, especially with only one year remaining on his current contract.
Club president Florentino Perez is personally involved and has publicly expressed a desire for Vinicius to stay long term. Madrid do not want him to run down the deal into a free agent situation either, given his value is estimated at around £137 million.
Arsenal interest meets a firm wall
Madrid's interest in Yan Diomande has caught the attention of Arsenal, who appear to want to capitalize on the situation to sign Vinicius. Despite the optimism in north London, the pursuit of the Brazilian seems to have hit a definitive roadblock. Arteta has been keen to add a truly world-class match-winner to his ranks to help the Gunners become a dominant force across domestic and European competition.
The situation regarding Vinicius has some of the classic hallmarks of a new contract dispute; reports of an impasse over salary demands, emerging Arsenal interest and further talks to come. But there is no strong public evidence yet that Vinicius wants to leave Madrid for any reason, sporting or otherwise.
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What happens next?
Vinicius is more than just an outstanding left winger. He is a global superstar - and a Galactico in every sense. Losing such a figure during a managerial transition would have been a significant blow to the club's stability, which is why Mourinho and Perez have locked ranks to ensure his stay.
It appears the Emirates faithful will have to look elsewhere for their marquee summer signing, as the Brazilian prepares to lead the line for Mourinho's new-look Madrid side.
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