Arsenal to welcome offers for Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri & three other players as summer transfer plans revealed

According to the BBC, Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for top academy prospects Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri. Despite both starlets recently signing long-term deals, the lure of "pure profit" remains a significant factor in the club's financial planning. Because the pair graduated from the Hale End academy, any transfer fee received would not be offset by an original purchase cost, providing a boost to the club's standing with the Premier League's squad cost ratio rules.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be leading the chase for Nwaneri, who is currently on loan at Marseille, while several top-half Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal sources indicate they would look to recoup a minimum combined fee of £100m for Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly. This influx of cash would be vital for Arteta as he looks to sign a versatile full-back, a central midfielder, and a new left-winger.