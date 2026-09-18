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Arsenal snatch Liverpool wonderkid! Gunners beat Man Utd and Chelsea to signature of England youth star Vincent Joseph
Gunners secure Liverpool talent
Arsenal have officially confirmed the signing of 16-year-old forward Joseph from Liverpool. The teenager joins the north London club as part of their first-year scholarship intake ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Joseph’s arrival marks a significant coup for the Premier League champions. The young striker rejected the opportunity to sign scholarship terms on Merseyside, opting instead to continue his promising development at the Emirates Stadium.
A tough goodbye to Anfield
The move brings an end to Joseph's long association with Liverpool, a club he has called home for nearly a decade. Taking to Instagram to announce his departure, the forward expressed his gratitude to the Reds.
"After 9 unforgettable years, the time has come to say goodbye," Joseph wrote. "Thank you for the memories, and for making my time here truly special. @liverpoolfc YNWA."
Arsenal successfully fended off stiff competition for the teenager's signature, with domestic rivals Manchester United and Chelsea both expressing concrete interest.
An elite youth pedigree
Joseph arrives in the capital with a burgeoning reputation for his prolific goalscoring exploits. The forward made an instant impact for Liverpool's under-18s last season, finding the back of the net three times in his opening two appearances.
His international pedigree is equally impressive. Representing the England Under-16s side, Joseph has tallied a remarkable eight goals in just nine outings for the Young Lions, whilst also contributing an assist.
The transition to Arsenal's academy will be eased by the presence of some familiar faces. Joseph is set to reunite with England youth team-mates Emerson Nwaneri and Charlie Phillips, partnerships that the Gunners will hope to see flourish at club level.
Arsenal's academy drive continues
Joseph is just the latest in a wave of exciting additions to Arsenal’s youth setup this year. The Gunners have aggressively bolstered their academy ranks throughout the summer, securing deals for Habeeb Ogunneye, James Scanlon, Igor Tyjon, Axel Donczew, Mylo Bernard, and Elijah Upson.
The north London outfit are also looking ahead to next year. Highly-regarded Georgia forward Andria Bartishvili and talented young goalkeeper Phoenix Blayney have both penned pre-contract agreements to link up with the club next summer.
For Joseph, the immediate focus will be on integrating into Arsenal's under-18s squad and replicating the lethal form that made him one of the country’s most sought-after teenage prospects.
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