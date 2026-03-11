'We weren't ready' - Mikel Arteta slams Arsenal players for 'lack of urgency' as Bayer Leverkusen give Gunners a taste of their own medicine with set-piece goal

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arteta voiced his frustration after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The visitors saw Robert Andrich score from a corner shortly after half-time, prompting the manager to highlight his side's costly lack of attention - the exact weakness his side are renowned for preying on in set-piece situations.

Focusing on the defensive lapse, he pulled no punches regarding the preparation. "There are always two sides to that. One is the element of the opponent that they picked that weakness, and that lack of attention or urgency in both situations, and the other one is us, because we knew, we showed them three clips from last weekend in three different ways, and we weren't ready for it, and we got caught."