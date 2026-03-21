Arsenal, Calafiori: "I miss the Italian sunshine; Bove and I live in the same block of flats"

Riccardo Calafiori talks about his life in England. The Italian Arsenal defender said in an interview with SportWeek, the weekly magazine available on newsstands on Saturday alongside *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: "Life in London is good, although when you’re playing every three days you don’t really get to enjoy it. The city has so much to offer, but when it comes to England as a whole, it’s a different story: London is London, but the rest…".





"What I miss most about Italy is the sun, more than anything else. I’d like to see friends and family more often, but I’m not complaining. And then in Italy we’re used to observing, judging and criticising: I like that it’s not like that here. I like exploring fashion. I go to vintage markets to find unknown brands and unique pieces; it helps me switch off."





"I’ve always dreamed of playing in the Premier League. After Bologna, I could have gone to a big Italian club (Juventus, ed.). However, once the Euros were over, my transfer value went up and WSA, the agency run by my agent Alessandro Lucci, explained to me that Arsenal really wanted me. I knew I’d be joining the toughest league, but I told myself I could always take a step back. And let’s be honest: Arsenal is Arsenal, an iconic team, unlike any other.”



