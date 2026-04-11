Arsenal are reportedly prepared to pay up to €92 million for the England international. Will Bayern Munich enter the race to sign him?

Gordon’s profile as a quick, skilful dribbler and goal-scoring threat makes him an attractive prospect for Bayern. The Englishman can play anywhere in attack, though at Newcastle this season he has mostly operated as a left winger or centre-forward.

However, Bayern currently have no immediate need for reinforcements up front. Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Harry Kane are all in excellent form, while super-talent Lennart Karl and the recently fit-again Jamal Musiala provide further quality options. Musiala is expected to challenge for a starting berth once he regains full sharpness.

Nevertheless, Bayern are reportedly weighing the option of signing a new left winger in the summer to provide cover for Díaz. There is also recurring speculation about an additional centre-forward to complement Kane, with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic said to be under consideration.

Gordon is said to be open to a move to Munich, though, according to Tavolieri, Newcastle are currently unwilling to part with the England international.