Argentina 'play like they're seven years old!' - Lionel Scaloni says fearlessness and 'sheer grit' responsible for 'epic' comeback win against England

Argentina find themselves on the brink of glory once again after a 2-1 semi-final victory over England. Recovering from a 1-0 deficit, Scaloni’s men displayed both technical quality and a relentless competitive spirit to overwhelm Thomas Tuchel’s side and set up a World Cup final showdown against Spain this Sunday.

In comments to Ole, when asked how he would headline the result, Scaloni allowed himself to engage playfully with the question. "Epic twice over. Historic is easy. An epic. I don't know. We thought there wouldn't be any more twists," he said.