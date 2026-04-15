AFP
Antoine Griezmann points out his mistakes as Atletico Madrid star reflects on rough start against Barcelona in Champions League thriller
Individual errors almost prove costly
While the atmosphere at the Metropolitano was one of jubilation following the final whistle, Griezmann was in a self-reflective mood after the high-stakes encounter. Atletico lost the second leg 2-1, which was good enough to progress, but the forward was visibly frustrated with his individual contribution, specifically highlighting the errors that gave Barca hope of a comeback.
Speaking to Movistar in the aftermath of the tension-filled clash, Griezmann was brutally honest about his role in the goals conceded. "I'm very happy. We made two mistakes which you pay for straight away in these games. I gave away the ball for the second [goal]. I positioned myself poorly to pass the ball," the forward admitted.
His turnover did allow Barca to regain momentum, but a decisive strike from Ademola Lookman eventually ensured the Rojiblancos progressed on aggregate. Griezmann added: "Then, with our fans and the quality we have, we were able to score. We weren't comfortable on the ball. We didn't have the necessary composure to play our game, but, well, we're in the semifinals."
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Looking ahead to the semi-finals
Atletico will face the winner of the clash between Arsenal and Sporting CP in the semi-finals. For Griezmann, the identity of the opponent is secondary to the level of performance his own team can produce. He believes that if the Rojiblancos can maintain their defensive intensity and avoid the mistakes he made against Barca, they can beat anyone. "It doesn't matter who we play as long as we are doing well until the end," the Frenchman said. "It has been a very beautiful and difficult tie against a great team that plays very well. It cost us a lot but we are in."
Simeone hails his football 'genius'
While Griezmann was busy deconstructing his performance, his manager was far more complimentary as Simeone refused to let his star man's self-criticism overshadow his overall impact on the club's history.
"He's a genius," Simeone said of Griezmann, who is set to join Orlando City in MLS this summer. "We'll realise over time that we've had a football genius here, a player who makes the difference, with experience, and personality. Let's hope God and destiny give him what he's looking for in his time left with us."
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Copa del Rey final on the horizon
There is no time for Simeone's squad to rest on their laurels, with a Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad looming this Saturday. Griezmann, who will be facing his former club, is aware of the physical toll the Champions League battle took on the squad and believes recovery will be the decisive factor in the coming days.
"We are also thinking about Saturday now. It's going to be a beautiful but difficult game. Now it's time to rest," the forward concluded. Having already secured legendary status in Madrid, the Frenchman is desperate to end his final season in Spain with as much silverware as possible before embarking on his North American adventure.