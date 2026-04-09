Andrew Robertson to leave Liverpool this summer as legendary full-back follows Mohamed Salah into free agency

Signed from Hull City in 2017 for a bargain fee of roughly £8 million, Robertson’s rise to the top of the game has been nothing short of spectacular. He has cemented his status as one of the finest left-backs in the history of the Premier League, providing the tireless engine and crossing ability that defined Liverpool's tactical identity.

During his stay on Merseyside, the Scotland international has won every major trophy available, and he feels now is the time to pull the curtain down on his illustrious Anfield career. “It is never easy leaving a club like Liverpool,” Robertson said on the club's official website. “It has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years, but I know football moves on. I know teams move on and now is the time for me to move on. I will always look back on amazing memories at this football club. I have put my heart and soul into the club and when I got my chance I just wanted to make the people within this club and the supporters proud of the left back they are seeing performing week in, week out.

“I know my journey is coming to an end. It has been an incredible journey but I won’t let up. This club means everything to me, the fans mean everything to me, the people connected with the club mean everything to me and I think I owe to them that until my very last day I will give everything to the football club which I have done for the last nine years. The nine years, I will look back with a big smile on my face and, yeah, it’s been a hell of a journey.”