Several Arab players have been linked with a move to Juventus this summer, as manager Luciano Spalletti looks to get the Bianconeri back on track after missing out on next season's Champions League.

To separate fact from fiction, we spoke to Luca Momblano, one of Italy's leading journalists specialising in Juventus coverage across both digital and television platforms. He clarifies the rumours linking Mohamed Salah and Ibrahim Díaz with a move to the Bianconeri and sheds light on several other talking points.

Momblano previously worked for Juventus TV and the club's magazine, then moved to Juventibus TV, and now also covers the Bianconeri for SportMediaset.

The full interview with Momblano is presented below: