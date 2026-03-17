An incredible statistic! At one of Serie A's top clubs, an Italian player was on the pitch for just one minute this season

Como are in their second season since being promoted back to Serie A. The club, owned by Indonesian billionaire brothers Robert Budi and Michael Bambang Hartono, are right up there with the top teams and have good reason to hope for a place in next season’s Champions League. Following a 2-1 victory in Sunday’s clash with Roma, Como currently sit fourth in the table.

In his first spell as head coach, Fabregas is regarded as a rising star. He has assembled a squad featuring several high-profile players. Key players include former Real Madrid gems Nico Paz (Argentina, 21) and Jacobo Ramon (Spain, 21), former Champions League winner Sergi Roberto (Spain, 34) and Greek top scorer Anastasios Douvakis (26, ten goals this season). Spanish European champion Alvaro Morata (33) also joined the squad ahead of this season.

They are joined by two German professionals: defender Marc Oliver Kempf (31) and winger Nicolas Kühn (26). Italian players, on the other hand, are few and far between: apart from veteran Goldaniga, the only other Italian in the squad is 35-year-old Mauro Vigorito.