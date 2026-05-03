Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic benched for Milan, but Folarin Balogun offers USMNT hope with another goal

It was a good weekend if your name isn't Christian Pulisic.

Ok, perhaps that's a little bit harsh, but with the World Cup basically just a month out, USMNTers continue to impress in Europe. Let's get the bad stuff out of the way first. It just isn't happening for Pulisic at the moment. He played 30 minutes and couldn't get anything going as Milan's slide continues.

But elsewhere? It's looking pretty good. Folarin Balogun bagged again. His competition for the starting striker spot, Ricardo Pepi, also found the net. Both right backs, Sergino Dest and Alex Freeman, made their mark. And Gianluca Busio - remember him? - is going to be playing top flight football again next year. Not a bad couple of days, all said.

GOAL rounds everything up in a look back at how Americans Abroad fared this weekend.