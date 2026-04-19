American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo claims major honor as Real Sociedad win Copa del Rey final in Atletico Madrid shootout

Matarazzo's side seemed intent on making it as difficult as possible for themselves Saturday evening. They took the lead twice, but quandered it both times against an Atleti team looking to secure their first major trophy in five years. A late Julian Alvarez equalizer sent the game to extra time, and La Real won it on penalties. Goalkeeper Unai Marrero played hero in the end, denying two penalties before substitute Pablo Marin buried the winner.

It marks a quite remarkable turnaround for Matarazzo and La Real, who were struggling when he was appointed just five months ago. The San Sebastian side was two points above the relegation zone and had just four wins on the season.